You must stop reminiscing at every date.

My wonderful father, at age 76, has won a poetry prize.

Here is the winning poem: “You Must Stop Reminiscing at Every Date,” about my mother. By Donald E. Byrne Jr., published in Red Clay Review, November 2017. Posted with permission.

Read it aloud.

~

We do the annual calendar together:

I read from the little datebook you have kept,

you copy laboriously with magic marker

names and years of births, anniversaries, deaths,

under numbers you can barely see. Each year

our children are born, baptized, confirmed, receive

first penance and first holy communion. Each year

my parents are born, and die. Your friend, Marydee,

her husband Frank, and daughter Julie

die each year of carbon monoxide; Lisa survives,

and is married. Carl dies, a suicide.

We move to Pennsylvania again, and buy

this house. I get my Ph.d. You have

the tumor removed from your brain and lose your sight.

I become impatient; this is too slow! After

two hours we are only in June. We come to the night

you meet an old flame for drinks; you tell him I am

your only true love – cruelly, you think. Exasperated,

I say, “I’m glad, but if we’re to finish sometime

soon, you must stop reminiscing at every date!”

You look up, wounded, and zip your lips with your thumb

and finger, like a child admonished in school.

But by the end of July you are born again, and dumb

no more; what happened once, happens again — too

much history, compressed already into a year,

to squeeze into an hour. “There are getting to be

more deaths than births,” you say sadly in September.

You linger for our lives’ sakes; I want to hurry

past the certainty this book of days

will forget the last of our deaths — and then will be more,

and less, than even the children who rise from its pages

can remember, without your blind and patient story.

~

