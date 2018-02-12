You must stop reminiscing at every date.Posted: February 12, 2018 Filed under: Uncategorized 20 Comments
My wonderful father, at age 76, has won a poetry prize.
Here is the winning poem: “You Must Stop Reminiscing at Every Date,” about my mother. By Donald E. Byrne Jr., published in Red Clay Review, November 2017. Posted with permission.
Read it aloud.
~
We do the annual calendar together:
I read from the little datebook you have kept,
you copy laboriously with magic marker
names and years of births, anniversaries, deaths,
under numbers you can barely see. Each year
our children are born, baptized, confirmed, receive
first penance and first holy communion. Each year
my parents are born, and die. Your friend, Marydee,
her husband Frank, and daughter Julie
die each year of carbon monoxide; Lisa survives,
and is married. Carl dies, a suicide.
We move to Pennsylvania again, and buy
this house. I get my Ph.d. You have
the tumor removed from your brain and lose your sight.
I become impatient; this is too slow! After
two hours we are only in June. We come to the night
you meet an old flame for drinks; you tell him I am
your only true love – cruelly, you think. Exasperated,
I say, “I’m glad, but if we’re to finish sometime
soon, you must stop reminiscing at every date!”
You look up, wounded, and zip your lips with your thumb
and finger, like a child admonished in school.
But by the end of July you are born again, and dumb
no more; what happened once, happens again — too
much history, compressed already into a year,
to squeeze into an hour. “There are getting to be
more deaths than births,” you say sadly in September.
You linger for our lives’ sakes; I want to hurry
past the certainty this book of days
will forget the last of our deaths — and then will be more,
and less, than even the children who rise from its pages
can remember, without your blind and patient story.
~
Patreon | Main Site | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | The Girl in the Road | Speaking
That’s really nice.
I will tell him that. Thank you.
Well deserved, that is an amazing poem.
❤
Bravo to your father! It’s wonderful!
Thank you, Robert!!
Lovely poem. Thank you for sharing it. Congratulations to your father.
You’re so welcome ❤
That was a beautiful gut punch. All the feels.
Right? Me too, every time I read it.
Wow, timing. My mum passed away yesterday. There is a calendar on her kitchen wall full of all the deaths and births and driving tests passed. Each year it was copied out anew and the year counts incremented. I feel a sense of duty to continue, and a strong desire not to, to just forget and let the record stop when she did. There is already a year of painful anniversaries waiting for those of us that are left. Can I choose how much of the past to keep carrying forward? I think I need to travel light for the journey ahead. Please thank your Dad for a beautiful poem.
I absolutely will, Neil, and I am so sorry for your loss. It’s always hard to know what to change—or not—in the wake of it.
Outstanding, truly.
Thank you, Dawn!
This is outstanding!
🙂
What a testimony to your father’s love and devotion to your mother!
Congrats and may your mentor be your inspiration for love, life and sharing with others through your gift to the world.
Beautiful! The story is all to familiar.
wonderful poem…its important to let go and forget some things otherwise life will just become more and more sad!
[…] You must stop reminiscing at every date. — Read on monicacatherine.com/2018/02/12/you-must-stop-reminiscing-at-every-date/ […]